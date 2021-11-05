Kerry Donovan suspends campaign against Lauren Boebert

State Sen. Kerry Donovan, who was running to unseat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, announced Friday morning she had suspended her campaign, citing her concerns with the newly redrawn congressional maps.

She paused her fundraising in early October after the state’s independent redistricting commission’s map drew the Vail area where she lives out of the proposed district.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to earn the support of Coloradans and Americans from all walks of life and I cannot express my gratitude for each and every person who stepped up to help our campaign," Donovan said in a statement Friday morning.

She said her supporters built a grassroots movement that "crossed the Continental Divide, party lines, and ideological differences."

She said while she appreciated each donation, the congressional maps forced her to take a step back.

"The congressional maps failed to recognize the complexity of rural Colorado and instead divided communities, protected incumbents, and ignored Coloradans' voices," she said in a statement. "As a result, there is no viable path forward for me to remain in this race, and I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Congress."

The congressional redistricting plan that the commission approved and submitted to the Supreme Court put Vail in the 2nd Congressional District, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse. Donovan, a Democrat, said in an interview she was not pleased with the commission’s map and how it drew the 3rd Congressional District.

She said she would continue to fight for the western Colorado communities.

As of 10:15 a.m., Boebert had not made any public comments about Donovan's suspended campaign.