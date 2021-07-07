Juvenile struck, seriously injured after driver crashes off road in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A juvenile was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a driver crashed off a road and into the young person in Fort Collins Tuesday.

Fort Collins 911 received multiple calls about a crash involving a pedestrian just before 6 p.m. at the Rosetree Village Apartments club house, which is located at 953 Richmond Drive, police said.



When police arrived, they learned from witnesses that the driver of a 2014 Buick Lacrosse had left the road and traveled through a grassy area and drainage ditch before crashing into the juvenile male. The car stopped in the clubhouse parking lot.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to another hospital for specialized care, police said.

The driver of the Buick, who was only identified as a man, was the only person in the car. He was not injured.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team responded to take over the investigation due to the severity of the juvenile's injuries.

During the investigation, Richmond Drive was closed between the 1000 block to Cunningham Drive.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Fort Collins Officer Brandon Barnes at 970-221 6540.

This story will be updated once more information is available.