Juvenile charged with DUI after crash that killed 2 in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A juvenile has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed two people in northeast Boulder.

On April 9, three cars crashed near Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Two people died and a third person had significant injuries.

Colorado State Patrol investigated the incident. Few details are available on the crash.

The deceased individuals were identified on April 19 as Ori Tsioni of Boulder, 33, and Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49.

On June 14, CSP presented its findings to the district attorney's office and about a week later, on June 22, charges were filed against a juvenile driver. The juvenile was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, and minor in possession of alcohol.

The juvenile has not been named. The Daily Camera reported she is 17 years old.

“This crash was terrible and had tragic consequences, said Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "When I met with the families of the victims and the woman who was injured, we talked about the losses and the trauma that this crash has caused. The District Attorney’s Office is fully committed to securing the right result in this case.”

Investigators are working to identify the adults and others who may have more information about the purchase and consumption of the alcohol that evening.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning.