Juvenile arrested in homicide near 23rd and Federal in Denver

DENVER – A juvenile male was arrested in connection with the murder of a man late Thursday near 23rd Ave. and Federal Blvd.

Denver police officers were called to a disturbance in the area just before 11 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department said. A man had been transported from the area and later died at an area hospital.

Denver police said the juvenile male was taken into custody for investigation of second-degree murder. Because he is a juvenile, his name, mug shot and probable cause statement for his arrest are being withheld.

Denver police did not release further information about the homicide.

