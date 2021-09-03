Watch
Juvenile arrested in homicide near 23rd and Federal in Denver

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 16:59:48-04

DENVER – A juvenile male was arrested in connection with the murder of a man late Thursday near 23rd Ave. and Federal Blvd.

Denver police officers were called to a disturbance in the area just before 11 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department said. A man had been transported from the area and later died at an area hospital.

Denver police said the juvenile male was taken into custody for investigation of second-degree murder. Because he is a juvenile, his name, mug shot and probable cause statement for his arrest are being withheld.

Denver police did not release further information about the homicide.

