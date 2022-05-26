Juvenile arrested for carrying firearm near Pueblo high school

PUEBLO, Colo. — A juvenile was arrested Thursday for carrying a firearm near a Pueblo high school, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

On Wednesday, a Pueblo Police School Resource Officer was told about a suspicious juvenile that was near East High School. Authorities were told that the juvenile was possibly carrying a firearm, according to Pueblo police.

On Thursday, officers spotted the juvenile near East High School. Authorities immediately made contact and discovered the juvenile did have a firearm in his possession.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo Youth Center for charges of carrying a concealed weapon and a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

East High School was placed on a secure perimeter as a precaution. Normal schedule was resumed once officers deemed the area was safe.