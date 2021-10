COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A juvenile was arrested after an emailed threat shut down Belle Creek Charter School in Commerce City.

The juvenile is accused of sending a threat to the school on Monday. The school decided to close for the day as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday, the school said it had received another threat and decided to cancel Wednesday classes.

The Commerce City Police Department is working in collaboration with the school to identify the source of the threatening emails.