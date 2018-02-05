Justin Timberlake announces show at Pepsi Center in Denver

DENVER - Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance, Justin Timberlake announced a new show in Denver.
Timberlake will perform at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 29, 2019.
The show is part of Timberlake's previously-announced 'The Man of the Woods' tour, which promotes his album of the same name. Denver was among a slew of cities added to the tour because of sold-out shows.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. but American Express card holders and fan club members can buy tickets before then.