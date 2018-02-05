Justin Timberlake announces show at Pepsi Center in Denver

Kurt Sevits
9:52 AM, Feb 5, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Christopher Polk
DENVER - Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance, Justin Timberlake announced a new show in Denver.

Timberlake will perform at the Pepsi Center on Jan. 29, 2019.

The show is part of Timberlake's previously-announced 'The Man of the Woods' tour, which promotes his album of the same name. Denver was among a slew of cities added to the tour because of sold-out shows.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. but American Express card holders and fan club members can buy tickets before then.

For more information, log on to altitudetickets.com.

