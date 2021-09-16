Jury trial scheduled for Fort Collins man arrested for shooting babysitter, strangling child

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A jury trial has been scheduled for a man arrested for allegedly killing a man and strangling a female child at a Windsor home nearly a year ago.

Trevor George, 33, was arrested Oct. 30, 2020. Weld County deputies responded to a home in the 7900 block of Weld 62 (Crossroads Boulevard), just west of Weld County Road 17 at 1 a.m. that morning where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The Weld County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Ryan Ray Rogina. According to an arrest affidavit for George, Rogina was at the home babysitting a 6-year-old girl at the time of the shooting.

The mother of the child and her friends returned home to find Rogina dead in the driveway and a man, later identified as George, in the home who pointed a gun at the women, according to the affidavit. The women and child hid in a crawl space until police arrived. The child had injuries consistent with being strangled, the affidavit says.

The Fort Collins man was immediately considered a person of interest, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Within hours, he was found in a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat at a gas station on the corner of E. Mulberry Street and Greenfield Court and taken into custody before noon the same day. Police used a Taser on him during his arrest, and he was evaluated at the scene.

According to the affidavit, George "made a spontaneous utterance of knowing police were there because he killed a male earlier that morning."

George has been charged with the following:



One count of first-degree murder after deliberation

One count of felony first-degree murder

One count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder

One count of crime of violence

One count of first-degree assault

One count of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury

One count of aggravated robbery

One count of first-degree burglary

One count of second-degree burglary

One count of criminal attempt to commit robbery

Two counts of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Four counts of menacing

One count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

One count of theft

One count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

George pleaded not guilty Tuesday, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said in a media release.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21, and a jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 7, 2022.

