Jury finds man guilty in 2019 Fort Lupton officer shooting

DENVER — A Weld County jury found the man who shot at two Fort Lupton police officers, seriously injuring one, guilty on Wednesday.

Matthew Cotter was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, one count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of first-degree assault involving threatening a peace officer with a weapon and one count of attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon for the Dec. 2, 2019 incident .

Fort Lupton police Sgt. Christopher Pelton was one of the officers who responded to a call that Matthew Cotter, who was 19 at the time, had showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place and threatened to kill himself. Cotter was hiding behind a neighbor’s fence and shot at officers at least three times, according to court documents, hitting Pelton in the face.

Pelton injuries included lost teeth and a shattered jaw, and he had to undergo multiple surgeries at Swedish Medical Center in Denver before being released from the hospital nearly a month later .

After shooting Pelton, Cotter took off running, but officers returned fire. Cotter was seriously injured, but released from the hospital several days later .