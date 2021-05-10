Jury convicts man on 2 traffic offenses in 2016 death of Colorado trooper

DENVER – A jury on Monday convicted a man of two traffic charges and found him not guilty of another count in connection with the November 2016 crash that killed Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue.

The 18th Judicial District jury found Noe Gamez-Ruiz, 46, guilty of one count of careless driving – passing of an emergency vehicle resulting in death and of a count of failure to stay in his lane. But the jury found Gamez-Ruiz not guilty of one count of careless driving resulting in death.

Gamez-Ruiz is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30. He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail but will also be eligible for probation, a spokesperson with the district attorney’s office said.

Donahue was investigating another crash along I-25 near Castle Rock on Nov. 26, 2016, when a semi-truck driven by Gamez-Ruiz drifted over the shoulder line and struck the state trooper. Lawmakers created the Move Over for Cody Act in the wake of his death, which requires drivers to move over a lane if emergency or highway workers are present.

Denver7

Gamez-Ruiz was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide as well, but there were two mistrials in the case stemming from prosecutorial discovery violations. After the second mistrial, the judge dismissed that felony charge.

Closing arguments were made Friday in the third trial and the jury was sent to deliberate for several hours Friday afternoon before going home for the weekend. Monday’s verdict was read around 10:30 a.m.

