Jury convicts man of murder in 2020 Denver shooting death

Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 08, 2022
DENVER – A jury found a Denver man guilty of murder and other charges Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a restaurant on Park Avenue West near Interstate 25 in June 2020.

Oscar Villegas-Ortega, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, manslaughter and first-degree assault in connection with the June 27, 2020, shooting outside the Old West Pancake House.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. that night during a fight that happened following an argument at a party inside the back of the restaurant.

Police said in an affidavit they arrived to a “chaotic scene” that evening and found multiple people injured, including Villegas-Ortega.

Fausto Marquez, 30, was shot during the incident and died at a hospital. Officers found a .40-caliber in Villegas-Ortega’s pants when they were patting him down before taking him to a hospital.

Villegas-Ortega is set to be sentenced on July 22.

