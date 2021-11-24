Jury convicts Lakewood man of second-degree murder

GREELEY, Colo. — A jury has convicted Kenneth Hoschouer, 40, of second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Grau.

Weld County District Attorney's Office

On July 6, 2019, Firestone police were called out to a motorhome on Weld County Road 28.

When authorities arrived, they found Grau laying on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police located 13 shell casings near Grau's body.

According to authorities, Hoschouer, Hoshouer's wife, Grau and Grau's girlfriend, who is also Hoshcouer's sister, were at a home in Lakewood on July 5, 2019.

Hoschouer was drinking heavily when he learned his teenage daughter was dating a 22-year-old man. He was angry his wife did not tell him about the relationship and began fighting with her.

Grau attempted to de-escalate the situation and was able to get Hoschouer out of the house.

In an attempt to calm Hoschouer down, Grau drove him to a motorhome in Firestone. Hoschouer then shot and killed Grau.

Hoschouer was arrested in September 2019 after police, with the help of a HVAC service company, located the murder weapon hidden in a vent in Hoschouer's home.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. He faces 16 to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.