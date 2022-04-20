Jury convicts Denver man of wife’s 2015 murder

DENVER — A jury convicted a 58-year-old Denver man of murder for the 2015 death of his wife.

Robert Feldman was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Stacy Feldman whose body was found with multiple injuries in the couple’s home on March 1, 2015.

According to the affidavit, police believe Feldman murdered his wife after she found out he was having an affair with another woman.

The affidavit says that the woman with whom Feldman was having an affair contacted Metro Denver Crime Stoppers about three months after Stacy Feldman’s death to report that she’d talked with Stacy about the affair shortly before Stacy’s death.

Prosecutors believe Stacy died as a result of strangulation or suffocation, and that her multiple injuries were the result of “an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation, and suffocation,” according to the affidavit.

“Despite his creative efforts to evade justice, today Robert Feldman was found guilty of murdering his wife, Stacy Feldman,” said Denver DA Beth McCann in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the outstanding work by our prosecutors, investigators, victim advocates, support staff, and the Denver police detectives who never gave up on securing justice for Stacy. Moreover, I thank the jury for performing their civic duty over these past three weeks.”

Feldman was arrested and charged in February of 2018. His trial began on April 6 and was convicted Tuesday after the jury deliberated for two hours. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without parole.