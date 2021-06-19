Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Juneteenth 2021: Celebrating Five Points

items.[0].videoTitle
Five Points: Where Duke Ellington played and Billie Holiday sang. Where people gathered for a cold drink after a long day's work. Where African Americans, segregated by racist housing laws, made a life and a living.
five points juneteenth special.jpg
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 23:38:47-04

DENVER — Five Points: A place where Duke Ellington played and Billie Holiday sang, people gathered for a cold drink after a long day's work and African Americans, segregated by racist housing laws, made a life and a living.

People who live, work and play in the historic neighborhood joined in conversation to explain what makes Five Points and where the neighborhood is going.

In this special program, Denver7's Jessica Porter visits the neighborhood with a rich past and a rapidly changing identity.

Watch the full special in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku