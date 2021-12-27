Judge to consider bid to lower Colorado trucker's 110-year sentence

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A judge on Monday was scheduled to consider a request from prosecutors to reduce the 110-year prison sentence of a trucker for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver.

In October, a Jefferson County jury found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos guilty of the most serious charges he faced for his actions in the April 2019 crash. The jury found him guilty on all four counts of vehicular homicide and all six counts of first-degree assault he faced after hours of deliberations. He was also convicted on multiple counts of careless driving, reckless driving, and vehicular assault, though the jury found he was not guilty on several counts of attempted first-degree assault.

He was sentenced to 110 years in December.

The sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has drawn outrage from around the country and among truck drivers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him. Judge A. Bruce Jones said his hands were tied when it came to sentencing because of mandatory minimum laws in the state.

READ MORE: Dozens hold rally at Colorado Capitol to demand justice for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

On Dec. 21, the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion to reconsider the sentence. The sentence reconsideration hearing was scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.

In addition to the prosecution’s request to lower the sentence, Aguilera-Mederos has requested clemency from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

READ MORE: Prosecutor in Rogel Aguilera-Mederos case shares photo of brake shoe, calls it a 'memento'

Last week, District Attorney Alexis King said she would seek a sentence of 20 to 30 years in the 2019 crash.