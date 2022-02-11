Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A judge on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, has ordered federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in his ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act(Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
gray wolves protections gray wolf
Posted at 9:48 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 11:48:58-05

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

MORE: For the first time, CPW collars a wolf pup born in Colorado

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

That recovery has brought bitter blowback from hunters and farmers angered over wolf attacks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7