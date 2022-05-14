Judge refuses to drop elections suit against Trump, media

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado judge has denied motions to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by an elections system worker against former President Donald Trump's campaign, two of its lawyers and some conservative media figures.

District Court Judge Marie Avery Moses on Friday rejected arguments made to throw out the case filed by Eric Coomer. He was security director of the Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems.

Coomer said he faced death threats after being falsely accused of trying to rig the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

Among the defendants in the case are the One America News Network, conservative columnist Michelle Malkin and the Gateway Pundit website.