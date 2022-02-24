Judge dismisses lawsuit over Park Hill Golf Course development

DENVER — A lawsuit filed by Save Open Space Denver against the mayor and city planners over the Park Hill Golf Course has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed last June over any potential development of the 155 acres of land formerly known as Park Hill Golf Course.

The group argued that any planned development was illegal because the conservation easement had not been lifted.

A Denver District judge dismissed the suit Tuesday, ruling that the group’s claims were factual but they lacked any legally protected interest in the easement at issue.

In November, Denver voters approved an ordinance to keep the former golf course as is by requiring a citywide vote on any new development on land protected by a conservation easement, like Park Hill Golf Course.

Residents have expressed the most support for creating a large park.