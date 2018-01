DENVER – Legendary rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are teaming up for a new co-headlining tour across North America.

The tour will bring the bands to Denver for a show at Coors Field on Saturday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

The 58-city tour kicks off in Hartford, Connecticut in May and wraps up at The Forum in Los Angeles in early October.

The bands say the show will include “complete sets and all-new production” as well as plenty of classic hits from both Journey and Def Leppard.

Ticket sales will begin on Saturday, Feb. 3 at livenation.com.