Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jokic, Morris fracas mars Nuggets' 113-96 win over Heat

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Fans applaud as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, top center left, is escorted from the court following his ejection for being involved in a scrum with Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Heat Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 8:38 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 10:38:06-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists before the NBA MVP was ejected for violently slamming his shoulder into Markieff Morris, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 113-96 on Monday night.

Jokic posted a video of the contact on Instagram and asked "What is your comment on this?"

Will Barton also scored 25 points and Jeff Green had 13 for the Nuggets, who held the opposition to under 100 points for the seventh time this season.

Jimmy Butler had 31 points to lead the Heat.

Miami said Morris has an apparent neck injury.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather