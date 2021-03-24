Jody Waters remembered for her giant heart and will to help

BOULDER, Colo. — Jody Waters walked into the Boulders King Soopers off Table Mesa Drive on Monday and never made it out.

She was one of ten people who lost her life in the mass shooting. Her friends describe her as charismatic, with a keen eye for fashion and design.

Stephanie Boyles and Scott Schaefer met Waters eight years ago. Waters would freelance at their boutique, Embrazio.

“She had this sense of design, space, product [selection] that was extraordinary,” Boyles said.

She says Waters dreamed of opening her own clothing Boutique on Larimer Square. They say the mother of two and grandmother was driven.

“Jody sparkled when she walked into a room. She was a breath of fresh air — a light,” Boyles said.

Jody Waters family

Her friends say she didn’t hesitate to lend an ear or a hand when someone was in need.

“She was generous of spirit,” Boyles said. “She would just do things for you and expect absolutely nothing in return.”

They say they will never forget Waters’ beautiful green eyes.

“When she looked at you, you could just feel the love coming through her eyes and into you,” Boyles said.

“She had these powerful eyes that were beautiful, but also penetrating,” Schaefer said.

They say Waters lived a life of excitement and love. Boyles and Schaefer strongly believe it’s how she would want to be remembered.

Denver7 reached out to Waters’ family, who has asked for time to process their pain.

