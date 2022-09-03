If you get a knock on the door, it could be the Jehovah’s Witnesses. For the first time since the pandemic, they’re continuing their door-to-door ministry.

They resumed the practice Sept. 1. The break in that type of outreach was unprecedented. For more than 100 years, Jehovah’s Witnesses spread their religious messages and gained new members by going from house to house.

Jehovah's Witnesses go door-to-door for first time since pandemic

They adjusted throughout the pandemic, writing letters and making phone calls for outreach. They did ministry through online platforms like Zoom. Since then, the denomination has returned to in-person gatherings.

Some are glad to return to door-to-door visits now as well.

“I love to do that,” says Ardell Green, a Jehovah's Witness in the Denver metro area. “To be able to talk to people, and you can see their response on the telephone and in a letter, you can't see that.”

While the pandemic did briefly change how they did their outreach, the number of congregants did grow during that time. There are more than 400,000 new Witnesses now.

