Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office searching for people who rammed patrol car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County deputies are searching for two people they said were in a vehicle that rammed a patrol car Tuesday morning.

A call came in around 7:30 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle in the 6300 block of Robb Way, according to Jackie Kelley with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. When a responding deputy tried to make contact with the SUV, the driver rammed the patrol car and then took off, according to Kelley.

The vehicle is described as a silver Nissan Xterra with missing doors and heavy damage. The SUV was later recovered in the 6300 block of Robb Way, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are continuing to search for a man and a woman who were in the vehicle, according to Kelley. No further description of the two people was provided, though the sheriff’s office said they had been identified.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 26, 8am

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Simms Street and Coal Mine Avenue, but the sheriff’s office said the scene has since been cleared.

This is a developing story and will be updated.