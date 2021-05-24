Watch
Jefferson County offering walk-up vaccinations at local schools

Goal is to vaccinate students before summer break
Jefferson County Public Health and JeffCo Public Schools are teaming up to offer drive-up or walk-up vaccinations at several schools.
Posted at 7:51 AM, May 24, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Health and JeffCo Public Schools are teaming up to offer drive-up or walk-up vaccinations at several schools.

The vaccines are available to children 12 and older, as well as adults in the community. No registration is required.

A full list of vaccination sites at schools and community locations can be found here.

Christine Billings, head of the office of pandemic response for Jefferson County Public Health, said the goal is to vaccinate students before they leave for the summer.

“We've seen a shift in the demographics of who's becoming ill in our community, so it's very important that we get our children as they become eligible for a vaccine,” Billings said.

Billings said the school sites were chosen to make vaccines more convenient and accessible to anyone in the community. Vaccinations will be given out 1-6 p.m. most days so people have time to come after school and work. Billings said the county also plans to hold clinics through the summer at sites, including baseball games and farmers markets.

