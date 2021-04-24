Jefferson County authorities seek info on possible child luring incident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a possible child luring incident after a man attempted to give children toys Friday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 11900 block of West Temple Drive in the Friendly Hills subdivision.

The sheriff’s office said a man in a car passed two siblings walking near their home. The man turned his vehicle around, exited, and tried to give the children – a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl – a “skip it” toy.

The boy’s father witnessed the incident and approached the man. But the man dropped the toys and took off in a silver or gold Acura or a dark-gray Honda sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The male is described as white, possibly in his 30s, medium build, with dark facial hair that is possibly salt and pepper. He was wearing a grey hoodie and jeans. He may also have been wearing a baseball cap.

Authorities said this is the second incident in that area this week involving an unknown male approaching children.

The first occurred last Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m. on the Weaver Gulch Trail at Harriman Lake. That suspect grabbed a 9-year-old girl by the arm and fled on foot when she screamed.

He was described as 5’9”, medium build, unknown race, wearing a black pullover hoodie, black bandanna with a white design, dark jeans with a hole in the right knee and dark sunglasses.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they do not know at this time if the two incidents are related.

