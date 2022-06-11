Jefferson County authorities locate missing 13-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Cailyn was found.

...

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Cailyn Worley was last seen around 1 p.m. Friday at her home in the 4800 block of Flower Court.

The sheriff's office says she is a missing endangered runaway due to her age. She is believed to have her bike — a blue BMX sport bike — and a black helmet with stickers.

Missing Endangered (due to age) Runaway: Cailyn Worley, 13, was last seen at her home in the 4800 blk of Flower Ct around 1:00 pm today. Believed to have her bike - blue BMX sports bike - and black helmet w/stickers. Call 303-271-0211 if see or whereabouts are known. pic.twitter.com/w7Q74cHKgy — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 11, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-271-0211.