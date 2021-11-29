Jefferson County authorities investigating early morning homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed to death early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office were called out to the 10400 block of Ammons Street for a report of a break-in in progress.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a dead man inside of the residence.

A female witness who lives at the residence told authorities the man forced his way into the home and was stabbed by another female resident during an altercation between the man and the witness.

Authorities say the man was known to the residents.

The individuals involved are currently being interviewed by investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation. The decedent's name will be released by the coroner's office after next of kin is notified.