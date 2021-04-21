Jefferson County authorities investigating attempted child abduction at Harriman Lake Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted child abduction at Harriman Lake Park.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, a man grabbed a 9-year-old girl by her shoulder at Harriman Lake Park, which is near W. Quincy Avenue and S. Kipling Street. The girl was with a friend on the western part of the Weaver Gulch Trail, which runs along the southern edge of Harriman Lake.



The girl screamed and the man ran west, the sheriff's office said.

At the time, he was wearing a black bandanna, a black hoodie, dark pants with a hole in the knee and sunglasses. The sheriff's office did not have any other details on the man.

Anybody with information on this incident or the suspect should call 303-271-0211. The sheriff's office is asking residents in the area to check any home surveillance video they may have for possible images of the suspect.