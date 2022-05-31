Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Teen stabs correctional officer, escapes from detention facility

LAKESIDE, Colo. — A 17-year-old has escaped from the Platte Valley Youth facility after stabbing a correctional officer while at the dentist’s office, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are searching for Juan Ocegueda in the area of 5801 W. 44th Avenue in Lakeside. A shelter in place has been issued in the area, and police are conducting yard to yard searches.

Ocegueda was wearing a white shirt and tan pants at the time of the escape and is described as between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9, between 118 and 130 pounds, and he has black hair and brown eyes.

He's considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said. Initially, the sheriff's office didn't know what the teen used as a weapon but later confirmed it was a knife and not a dental tool. Ocegueda should have been patted down prior to being transported as part of standard procedure.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident occurred when Ocegueda was being taken to the dentist's office, however, the sheriff's office later said the stabbing happened during a dental procedure. The teen, who was not handcuffed but was shackled at the feet, then left through the back of the dentist's office.

The correctional officer was stabbed multiple times, but the sheriff's office said the officer was standing and talking when going to the ambulance.

No one else has been hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated.