Jeffco Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 13-year-old boy from Jefferson County has been reported missing after last being seen at Denver park Friday evening.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Caden Barber, who lives in the Ken Caryl Valley and attends school in the Denver area, was last seen at Observatory Park in Denver at 6 p.m.

Barber is 5-foot-7, weighs 195 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black chino pants and a white shirt.

Anyone who knows where Barber is or has seen him is asked to call the Jefferson County Dispatch Center at (303) 271-0211.