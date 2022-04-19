Jeffco Sheriff's Office searching for missing, at-risk teen

GOLDEN, Colo. — A 17-year-old remains missing after last being seen at Golden High School Monday morning.

The Jeffco Sheriff’s Office initially thought Jason Able might have been in the area of Fossil Trace Golf Course and South Platte River Road because of data obtained from his cell phone. Investigators later determined the data was outdated.

Able was last seen at 10:09 a.m. at Golden High School on Monday.

Able is described as a 5-foot-7, thin, white teenage boy with long brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffy jacket, gray or blue shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Able is asked to call 303-271-0211 or 911.

