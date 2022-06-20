JeffCo Sheriff issues warrant after suspect strikes cyclists, critically injuring 1

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant Monday for a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured two cyclists, one critically, on Sunday morning.

Deputies are looking for Alan (Haley) Mill, 38, who is wanted on two counts of first-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

One of the two victims, a woman, remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The other victim sustained minor injuries.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Alan (Haley) Mill

A Medina Alert was issued Sunday after the sheriff’s office said Mill intentionally struck the two victims who were with a group of cyclists traveling eastbound in the 29000 block of US Highway 40 around 9:45 a.m.

Mill, who was driving a 2018 Ford Escape SUV in the same direction, struck the two after having passed another cyclist in the group, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told investigators that after the collision, Mill drove through a restaurant parking lot at a high rate of speed, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from beneath the suspect’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect’s SUV has a temporary tag number of 2959061 and may have front-end damage.

If anyone sees Mill or the suspect vehicle, they are asked to call local law enforcement immediately.