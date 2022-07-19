Watch Now
JeffCo authorities searching for missing man with autism last seen Sunday

missing tristan whidden
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 23:43:13-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man with autism.

Tristan Whidden, 26, was last seen Sunday morning. He lives near Kipling and Bowles, according to the sheriff's office.

Tristan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red "Thing 1" t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Tristan's whereabouts is asked to call 303-271-0211.

