JBS ordered to pay up to $5.5M to settle race and religious discrimination claims at Greeley plant

DENVER -- JBS will pay up to $5.5 million as the result of a consent decree stemming from a lawsuit that alleged the company discriminated against employees because they were Muslim, Somali immigrants and Black.

According to the 2010 lawsuit, the discrimination took play at the JBS beef processing plant in Greeley, where employees were denied religious accommodations. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said the company didn't allow Muslim employees to pray as required by their religion and that employees were harassed when they tried to pray during breaks.

The EEOC claimed those Somali Muslim employees were treated differently than other employees and disciplined more harshly. In the lawsuit, JBS was accused of shutting off water fountains during the holy month of Ramadan in 2008, which prevented Muslim employees from drinking water after fasting all day.

The lawsuit also alleged that JBS managers and other employees harassed Black and Somali employees by throwing meat or bones at them. They employees also reported being called offensive names. Court documents also state there was offensive anti-Somali, anti-Muslim and anti-Black graffiti present in the restrooms, with phrases like “Somalis are disgusting,” “F--- Somalians," F--- Muslims and the N-word.

As part of the consent decree settling the lawsuit, JBS is also being required to take several measures intended to correct and prevent and future discrimination. Any of the roughly 300 employees covered under the decree will be eligible to be rehired. JBS will also be required to review anti-discrimination policies, maintain a 24-hour hotline for reporting discrimination, investigation employee complaints, support a diversity committee and provide annual train sessions to employees about laws that prohibit discrimination.

“The EEOC is proud to obtain such significant relief for the hundreds of workers harmed by the unlawful employment practices alleged in this law­suit,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “This case serves as a reminder that systemic discrimination and harassment remain significant problems that we as a society must tackle. I am hopeful that the employer’s new policies, especially those pro­viding for swift handling of harassment complaints and ensuring appropriate times and places for employees to practice their faith, are a step in the right direction.”

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the consent decree on Wednesday.

