JBS fined $175K after Colorado worker loses arm in machinery

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Meatpacking giant JBS USA has been issued five citations and fines totaling nearly $175,000 after a worker’s arm was amputated when it got stuck in a conveyer belt at the company’s beef plant in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports the worker was cleaning a conveyor belt at the Greeley plant Feb. 17 and reached for something that fell off the end of the machinery.

His smock sleeve became tangled in the conveyor belt’s sprockets.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined JBS hadn’t properly guarded the conveyor belt, and employees didn’t know to wear a device that secures sleeves.