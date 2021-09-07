Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

JBS fined $175K after Colorado worker loses arm in machinery

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Hold For Release on Friday, Oct. 30, With Patty Nieberg Story slugged Virus Outbreak Lives Lost Meat Plant—A worker heads into the JBS meat packing plant Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Greeley, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ap21152645679025.jpg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:09:50-04

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Meatpacking giant JBS USA has been issued five citations and fines totaling nearly $175,000 after a worker’s arm was amputated when it got stuck in a conveyer belt at the company’s beef plant in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports the worker was cleaning a conveyor belt at the Greeley plant Feb. 17 and reached for something that fell off the end of the machinery.

His smock sleeve became tangled in the conveyor belt’s sprockets.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined JBS hadn’t properly guarded the conveyor belt, and employees didn’t know to wear a device that secures sleeves.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive