Japanese Americans carry trauma from WWII internment camp

GRANADA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado lawmakers in Congress this year introduced two bills meant to turn a former World War 2 Japanese internment camp in the southeastern part of the state into a national historic site.

The Denver Post reports the designation would bring National Park Service funding and resources to a place that has been maintained by a high school teacher and his students for 25 years.

The federal government removed 120,000 Japanese Americans and Japanese nationals from their homes between 1942 and 1945 and imprisoned 10,000 at the camp known as Amache.

Some still carry the trauma and shame caused by the experience.