Japanese Americans carry trauma from WWII internment camp

Russell Contreras/AP
FILE - This Jan. 18, 2015, file photo shows a sign at the entrance to Camp Amache, the site of a former World War II-era Japanese-American internment camp in Granada, Colo. A University of Denver team is using a drone to create a 3D reconstruction of the camp in southern Colorado. The Amache effort is part of a growing movement to identify and preserve historical sites connected to people of color in the U.S. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)
Camp Amache
Posted at 10:39 AM, May 23, 2021
GRANADA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado lawmakers in Congress this year introduced two bills meant to turn a former World War 2 Japanese internment camp in the southeastern part of the state into a national historic site.

The Denver Post reports the designation would bring National Park Service funding and resources to a place that has been maintained by a high school teacher and his students for 25 years.

The federal government removed 120,000 Japanese Americans and Japanese nationals from their homes between 1942 and 1945 and imprisoned 10,000 at the camp known as Amache.

Some still carry the trauma and shame caused by the experience.

