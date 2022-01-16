Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

"It’s electric:" MLK Jr. Rodeo of Champions celebrates Black cowboys and cowgirls

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo comes to Denver on Monday
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jordan Ward
Maurice Wade rode in the very first Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in 1984.
"It’s electric:" MLK Jr. Rodeo of Champions celebrates Black cowboys and cowgirls
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 17:21:55-05

DENVER — The MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo of Champions will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday evening in Denver. It is part of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, which started in 1984.

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo was created by Lu Vason to showcase the cultural past of the Black cowboy. It was named after Bill Pickett, who was born in 1870, and invented what we know as steer wrestling.

“We've been all over the country. And that was Lu's way of introducing Black cowboys and Black cowgirls to the American public," said Maurice Wade, who participated in the first Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. “It is fitting for us to do a rodeo that honors a legend such as Martin Luther King Jr., who believed in peace and love.”

Wade said he took up the sport of rodeo after he returned from Vietnam. He's been doing it ever since, and will be participating in Monday's rodeo.

"It is for us to educate and teach people what the real American West was really like... it was one of the most integrated professions," Wade said. “Folks come up to us and say, I never realized that there was a Black cowboy, even today, and this rodeo has been going on for 37 years now.”

Wade said a trip to the Black American West Museum and Heritage Center is always worth it.

The MLK Jr. Rodeo of Champions will take place on Monday, January 17 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Denver Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360wildfirerelieffund.png

Local News

Help your neighbors in Boulder County | donate to Denver7 Gives and stay local