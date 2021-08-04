'It's about results': Colorado steeplechaser Emma Coburn takes no solace after fall

TOKYO (AP) — America’s preeminent steeplechaser for the past decade flamed out at the Olympics in a final that was as stunning for her as it was thrilling for her teammate, second-place finisher Courtney Frerichs.

Emma Coburn, of Crested Butte, crossed the line in 14th place but then found out she'd been disqualified because she stepped off the track after a last-lap stumble over the barrier.

It didn’t matter all that much. It was way too late to salvage anything by that time.

Coburn said she took no solace in simply finishing the race and was disappointed in herself. She had been favored to win a medal, and says she can't figure out what went wrong.

She earned a bronze medal in Rio 2016 for the 3,000-meter steeplechase.