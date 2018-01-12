It's a sloth! Denver Zoo expecting baby any day now

DENVER – The mystery is over: The Denver Zoo is expecting a baby sloth.

The zoo posted the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning, saying sloths Charlotte and Elliot are expecting.

Earlier in the week, the zoo had teased the pregnancy announcement by posting a photo and video of an ultrasound, asking the public to take a guess at identifying the baby animal. Staff said several people guessed correctly.

Zoo staff said Charlotte is somewhere between seven and 10 months pregnant. Since sloths’ gestation period is 10 months, she should give birth anytime between now and March.

We can’t wait to meet you, baby sloth!