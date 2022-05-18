'It's a lifelong friend': Inside the Dumb Friends League adoption process

DENVER — As summer approaches, you might be thinking about adding a new (furry!) member to the family.

As Denver7 helps the Dumb Friends League raise money this week through a call center, we got an inside look at what happens before the adoption takes place.

"Any animal that comes here, they get fed, they get water, they get a bed, they get a loving hand," said Remy Kaskel, the DFL annual giving officer. "Then, they also get a lot of medical attention, as well, for any needs, spays and neuter surgeries."

DFL spays or neuters dozens of animals each day.

It also provides at least 1,000 dental surgeries to animals each year.

"We also have a behavior team and an enrichment team to help with the animals mental health while they're here," Kaskel said.

Pets are then posted online so animal lovers like Erika Bates can learn a little bit about them before in-person visits.

"It's just so important to support an organization like this because they do take such good care of their animals," said Bates, who was searching for a new cat at the Dumb Friends League's Leslie A. Malone Center.

She has adopted two cats from the DFL in the past.

"So exciting because it's a new life, a new vibe at home, a new energy," Bates said. "You just hope you connect with that animal and it's a lifelong friend."

DFL can house up to 1,800 animals, and they're expecting an influx during the summer months.

Kaskel said that donations to DFL help every department, and every dollar counts.

"We are providing every animal food and water," she said. "We're providing them with the resources that they need to be here."

Denver7 is hosting a fundraising call center on May 18 from 4-6:30 p.m. The first $5,000 in donations called in to the call center at 303-777-7492 will be matched by a grant from Denver7 and the Scripps Howard Foundation. The DFL is a paid advertiser with Denver7.

Donation can be made any time on the Dumb Friends League website.

