“It was insane”: Vandalized Colorado home — a slice of hell — quickly sells above asking price

A damaged Colorado Springs home, marketed as “a slice of hell,” has sold for well above its asking price and in less than a week after the property’s listing went viral.

“It was insane,” said Mimi Foster, a local Realtor with 30 years of experience. “Over a three-day period, we had over 500 text messages, 300 emails, 22 actual offers in hand and about 50 text offers.”

On Saturday morning alone, the property listing had more than 807,000 clicks on Redfin.

“If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further,” the listing, written by Foster, read.

The 3,598-square-foot home on 4525 Churchill Court listed Tuesday for $590,000.

