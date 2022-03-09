'It is irreplaceable': Parker family asks thieves to return truck that memorializes late son

PARKER, Colo. — Ray and Charlee Robles' 2003 Ford F-350 pickup truck is not like any other truck for several reasons. It is big, red and silver and has lots of stickers on the back.

"It's got all the local band stickers and stuff like that of my friends around Denver," said Ray. "You could line up all these lifted trucks in a lot, you'll still be able to pinpoint ours."

Denver7

The main reason they love their big truck is because it's a tribute to their 5-year-old son Trindon, who died in a car crash in 2018. The truck was Trindon's favorite when his parents were shopping for a new vehicle. They purchased it after he died to keep his spirit alive.

"It's got my son's name on the plates. Everybody that knows me knows that truck," said Ray. "It just means a lot to our family, and it's not replaceable."

Colin Reily

The truck was stolen in Commerce City Tuesday morning. It has been spotted by several security cameras in the area and more than a mile away in Denver at a construction depot. The Robles shared several Facebook posts asking Coloradans for help. They have a message for the thieves as well.

"Whatever you're going to get from that truck, if you want the bumper, the stereo, take it." said Charlee. "Just please give it back because it's very special to us."