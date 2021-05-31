'It hurts': Thousands of dollars in tools stolen from Army veteran's van

DENVER — After spending six years in the Army, Brian Nicola has been working to grow his handyman business.

"Every dime that I have that didn’t go towards food and rent went toward tools. I’m building my business," Nicola said.

Last week, the business he worked so hard to build was hit with a major blow.

"It really hurts to come out and just see everything you’ve worked so hard for is all just gone," Nicola said.

Nicola says in the dead of night, outside of his apartment at the Hudson at Highline, his van was broken into. The thieves got away with tools and appliances.

Nicola estimates his losses are in the thousands.

"Anywhere in the range of $6,000 to $8,000 worth of tools or battery," Nicola said.

Nicola says his business insurance won’t cover what was taken because it didn’t happen on a job. Even though it happened outside of his apartment, renters insurance won’t cover it because the company considers the stolen items business property.

To make matters worse, the thieves also stole the van's catalytic converter. That's getting fixed thanks to the generosity of Groove Ford dealership.

The Denver Police Department says no arrests have been made.

If you'd like to donate to Brian's GoFundMe, click here.