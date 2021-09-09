Investigators searching for driver in deadly Aurora hit-and-run

AURORA, Colo. — Investigators are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Aurora.

Aurora police officers responded to East Colfax Avenue and North Akron Street at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a person lying on the ground.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a significant head injury. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead Wednesday. The victim has not been identified.

The Aurora Police Department Traffic Section investigated the scene and determined the victim was crossing East Colfax Avenue at North Akron Street when a vehicle hit the victim and left.

Investigators have identified two different vehicles that were possibly involved: a white SUV or minivan and a small, white sedan with dark tinted windows.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Anonymous tipsters may still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

