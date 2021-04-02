Investigators looking for tips to help solve 2017 deadly shooting

DENVER — Four years ago, Henry "H.T." Wagner was killed after being shot near his home in Denver, but the crime is still unsolved.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said Wagner was shot near the driveway of his home at the corner of East 6th Avenue Parkway and North Olive Street on April 1, 2017 at approximately 9 p.m.

Wagner was taken to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries.

Investigators believe there are community members who have crucial information on the shooting. Anyone with information on the person responsible is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Anyone who calls the tip line with information to help solve the crime could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

