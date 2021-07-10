Investigators looking for tips in Fort Collins homicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Investigators continue to search for the person responsible for killing a man under a bridge in Fort Collins Monday.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office confirmed Friday the man who died was Todd Stout, 58. His cause of death was ruled a homicide caused by multiple sharp injuries.

The Fort Collins Police Services responded to a report of a deceased man under a bridge in the 4600 block of Mason Street near the South Transit Center on Monday around 7:30 p.m. His death was immediately deemed suspicious due to Stout’s condition.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Stout had recently located to Fort Collins from Missouri. They believe he was temporarily living under the bridge at the time of his death. FCPS says he was a father and a grandfather and “remembered by his family for his dry sense of humor.”

Investigators are now looking for tips to help make an arrest in the case. They’re urging anyone who traveled near the South Transit Center on July 4 or 5 to contact police about individuals or any unusual activities in the area. Investigators would also like to speak to anyone who knew Stout, interacted with him recently or has information about his local contacts.

People can share information via the FCPS Tip Line at (970) 416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868. Anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.

