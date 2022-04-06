Investigation underway into 10 different fires in Aurora overnight

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue responded to 10 different fires overnight. Now, they're looking for someone who may be responsible.

The locations of the fires ranged from bushes near buildings, a few dumpsters and a multifamily home in the area of Iliff Avenue and Peoria Street.

The most destructive fire is at a two-story multifamily building fire in the area of South Racine Way and South Quentin Way. Ten residents and multiple pets lived inside the building, and they're all displaced as a result.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to help everyone displaced.

Crews had 2 divisions operating in this area with multiple fires. The first was near E Pacific Cir and S. Revere St. And the second division near S Racine Way and S Quentin Way. pic.twitter.com/p9wWbdQv7h — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 6, 2022

Crews remain on scene at the multifamily home fire, but it is under control.

Aurora Fire Rescue said they were looking for a person of interest, but it does not have any further information on a potential suspect.

No one has been injured in the fires.

The fires are under investigation.