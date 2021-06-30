Investigation underway in Aurora after less-lethal shotgun round penetrated man's abdomen while resisting arrest

AURORA, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a confrontation between Aurora officers and a man resisting arrest led to a less-lethal shotgun round penetrating the man's abdomen.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a physical domestic violence incident between and man and woman at the InTown Suites at 14090 E. Evans Avenue at approximately 6:05 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the lobby with obvious injuries.

When officers made contact with the man, he was uncooperative and armed with a metal object, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police tried to deescalate the situation, but eventually deployed a Taser and two rounds from a less-lethal shotgun, which police said had little to no effect.

Officers then pulled the man into the hallway, took him to the ground, handcuffed him and rolled him to the side.

The man was taken to the hospital by paramedics for emergency medical treatment where it was discovered that a round fired from the less-lethal shotgun had penetrated the man’s abdomen. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has asked the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident with assistance from the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

One officer involved received medical treatment for minor injuries.

