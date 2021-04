COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department said an investigation is underway following a police shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred along the 500 block of W. Garden of the Gods Road, which is just west of Interstate 25.

Drivers should avoid the area.

No other information was available as of 9 a.m. Denver7's news partner in Colorado Springs, KOAA, has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.