Investigation underway after man was found deceased in car near Parachute

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have started a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased in a car near Parachute Tuesday.

At 8:21 p.m., Tuesday, deputies with Garfield County Sheriff's Office responded to a call along US Highway 6 just west of Parachute regarding a person who had been injured.

Investigating deputies located a deceased male of unknown age in a car. They determined that it appeared he had been killed by somebody, according to the sheriff's office.

At this point, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, investigators with the district attorney’s office, and the county coroner were notified and headed toward the scene.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed US Highway 6 during the investigation. Traffic was diverted to Interstate 70. US Highway 6 reopened around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The deceased person has not been identified.

This remains an active investigation. No other details were available.